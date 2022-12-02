Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 750,218 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,513 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $83,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TEL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.56.

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TEL opened at $126.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $165.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.20.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

