Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 10,944 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,944 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.07% of BlackRock worth $59,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $373,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $703.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

BlackRock Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $722.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $108.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $640.14 and a 200-day moving average of $646.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $933.06.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. BlackRock’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.88 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.79%.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.