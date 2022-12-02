Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 30,960 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 683,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,960 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $55,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,944,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,870,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,878 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,875,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,297,839,000 after purchasing an additional 261,287 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,366,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,289,334,000 after purchasing an additional 987,792 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,499,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $776,620,000 after purchasing an additional 592,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,652,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,811,000 after purchasing an additional 125,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $82.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.3392 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 23.26%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

