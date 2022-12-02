Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $282.00 to $278.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $248.62.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:NSC opened at $256.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.87 and a 200-day moving average of $235.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,556,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,292,600,000 after buying an additional 130,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,073,196,000 after acquiring an additional 417,870 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,603,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,936 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,811,813,000 after purchasing an additional 652,048 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 31.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $529,811,000 after purchasing an additional 557,432 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

