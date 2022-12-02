Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NTIC. TheStreet cut shares of Northern Technologies International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Northern Technologies International to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Northern Technologies International Price Performance

NTIC opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.64. Northern Technologies International has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $16.77. The stock has a market cap of $118.29 million, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Technologies International

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 8.6% in the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 234.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 7.3% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 14,119 shares during the last quarter. 34.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

