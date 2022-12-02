Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Short Interest Down 25.0% in November

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2022

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFLGet Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 11,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Norwood Financial in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norwood Financial

In other Norwood Financial news, Chairman Lewis J. Critelli sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $119,430.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 31,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,173.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Norwood Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWFL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Norwood Financial by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,358,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

Norwood Financial stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.25. 6,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.48. Norwood Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.51.

Norwood Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Norwood Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.