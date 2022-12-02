Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Short Interest Down 25.0% in November

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 11,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Norwood Financial in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Norwood Financial
In other Norwood Financial news, Chairman Lewis J. Critelli sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $119,430.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 31,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,173.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Norwood Financial
Norwood Financial Stock Up 1.2 %
Norwood Financial stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.25. 6,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.48. Norwood Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.51.
Norwood Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Norwood Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.82%.
Norwood Financial Company Profile
Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.
Further Reading
