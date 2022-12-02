Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Short Interest Down 25.0% in November

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 11,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Norwood Financial in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norwood Financial

In other Norwood Financial news, Chairman Lewis J. Critelli sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $119,430.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 31,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,173.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWFL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Norwood Financial by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,358,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.25. 6,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.48. Norwood Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.51.

Norwood Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Norwood Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Further Reading

