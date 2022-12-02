Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) CFO Sells $738,841.30 in Stock

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVTGet Rating) CFO Robert Buckley sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.10, for a total transaction of $738,841.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,029 shares in the company, valued at $21,055,955.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, November 8th, Robert Buckley sold 3,334 shares of Novanta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $500,100.00.
  • On Friday, October 28th, Robert Buckley sold 7,144 shares of Novanta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,160.00.

Novanta Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $157.05 on Friday. Novanta Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.84 and a 52 week high of $177.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 77.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novanta

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,396,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter valued at $606,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novanta in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

