Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) CFO Sells $738,841.30 in Stock

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) CFO Robert Buckley sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.10, for a total transaction of $738,841.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,029 shares in the company, valued at $21,055,955.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Robert Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 8th, Robert Buckley sold 3,334 shares of Novanta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $500,100.00.
- On Friday, October 28th, Robert Buckley sold 7,144 shares of Novanta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,160.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $157.05 on Friday. Novanta Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.84 and a 52 week high of $177.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 77.36 and a beta of 1.26.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novanta in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.
