Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) CFO Sells $738,841.30 in Stock

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) CFO Robert Buckley sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.10, for a total transaction of $738,841.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,029 shares in the company, valued at $21,055,955.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 8th, Robert Buckley sold 3,334 shares of Novanta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $500,100.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Robert Buckley sold 7,144 shares of Novanta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,160.00.

Novanta Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $157.05 on Friday. Novanta Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.84 and a 52 week high of $177.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 77.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novanta

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,396,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter valued at $606,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novanta in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Novanta

(Get Rating)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Featured Stories

