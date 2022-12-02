NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Major Shareholder Daniel C. Javitt Sells 13,730 Shares

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) major shareholder Daniel C. Javitt sold 13,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $20,595.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,643,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,464,851. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.8 %
NRx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77. NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $6.70.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRx Pharmaceuticals
NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NRx Pharmaceuticals (NRXP)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
Receive News & Ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.