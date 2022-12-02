NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Major Shareholder Daniel C. Javitt Sells 13,730 Shares

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) major shareholder Daniel C. Javitt sold 13,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $20,595.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,643,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,464,851. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.8 %

NRx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77. NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $6.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 345,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $178,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 1,009.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 103,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

