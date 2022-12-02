Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in Nucor by 17.6% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 34.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,729,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,625,000 after buying an additional 446,034 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter worth about $7,653,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 46.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 796,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,181,000 after buying an additional 252,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.33.

In other news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock opened at $149.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.50. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 29.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.29%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

