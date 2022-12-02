NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Short Interest Down 25.8% in November

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the October 31st total of 46,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVEC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of NVE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVE by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 586,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of NVE by 9.3% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 543,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,347,000 after purchasing an additional 46,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVE by 21.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,764,000 after purchasing an additional 56,942 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of NVE by 4.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NVE by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

NVE Trading Up 0.4 %

NVE Dividend Announcement

NVEC traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $64.23. The stock had a trading volume of 47,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,346. NVE has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $71.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.45. The company has a market cap of $310.30 million, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. NVE’s payout ratio is 110.19%.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

