Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Nyxoah

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nyxoah in the 1st quarter worth $8,177,000. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Nyxoah by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Nyxoah in the 2nd quarter worth $353,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Nyxoah by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Nyxoah in the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Nyxoah from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Nyxoah Price Performance

Shares of NYXH traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.98. 15,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,462. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Nyxoah has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $23.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.62.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. Research analysts expect that Nyxoah will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Nyxoah Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

