ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Short Interest Update

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 825,300 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the October 31st total of 600,300 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ObsEva Price Performance

NASDAQ:OBSV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.18. 2,541,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,232. ObsEva has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $14.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ObsEva

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in ObsEva by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,450,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 155,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ObsEva by 54,142.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 483,490 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of ObsEva by 33.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 20.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About ObsEva

OBSV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ObsEva in a report on Friday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

