Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$10.16 and last traded at C$10.19. 273,193 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 474,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Obsidian Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Obsidian Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

Obsidian Energy Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.51, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$816.16 million and a P/E ratio of 4.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.11.

Insider Activity

Obsidian Energy ( TSE:OBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$276.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post 3.9800003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Gareth Robin Sykes sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.82, for a total value of C$47,277.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$224,413.05. In other news, Senior Officer Gareth Robin Sykes sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.82, for a total value of C$47,277.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$224,413.05. Also, Director Stephen Loukas acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,579.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 807,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,498,067.98. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,500 shares of company stock worth $82,618.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

