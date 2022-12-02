Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

ODC remained flat at $32.50 on Friday. 3,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $35.71. The company has a market cap of $231.40 million, a PE ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.97.

Oil-Dri Co. of America ( NYSE:ODC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.16 million during the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 1.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 100.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

