Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) SVP A Eric Kauders, Jr. Buys 750 Shares

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) SVP A Eric Kauders, Jr. acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.08 per share, for a total transaction of $16,560.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,379.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Old Point Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

OPOF opened at $21.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.96. Old Point Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $29.06. The company has a market cap of $107.82 million, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.45.

Old Point Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Old Point Financial’s payout ratio is 36.11%.

Institutional Trading of Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Old Point Financial by 10.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Old Point Financial by 306.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 28,642 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 60,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 12,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its position in Old Point Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 200,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. 37.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

