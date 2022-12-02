Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) SVP A Eric Kauders, Jr. Buys 750 Shares

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) SVP A Eric Kauders, Jr. acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.08 per share, for a total transaction of $16,560.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,379.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
OPOF opened at $21.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.96. Old Point Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $29.06. The company has a market cap of $107.82 million, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.45.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Old Point Financial’s payout ratio is 36.11%.
Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.
