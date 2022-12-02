Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Shares Sold by rhino investment partners Inc

rhino investment partners Inc reduced its stake in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 464,581 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Old Second Bancorp worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 95,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 58,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,075,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OSBC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.12. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.63.

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OSBC shares. TheStreet raised Old Second Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Old Second Bancorp to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The firm operates through the community banking segment.

