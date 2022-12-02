OmniAb Inc (NASDAQ:OABI) CEO Matthew W. Foehr Buys 300,000 Shares of Stock

OmniAb Inc (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Rating) CEO Matthew W. Foehr acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,705,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,781,136.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

OmniAb Price Performance

Shares of OmniAb stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. OmniAb Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OABI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

About OmniAb

Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II entered in definitive merger agreement with Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

