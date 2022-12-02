OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

OmniAb Trading Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ:OABI opened at $3.35 on Monday. OmniAb has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Insider Transactions at OmniAb

In other OmniAb news, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $28,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,874.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $1,017,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,705,350 shares in the company, valued at $5,781,136.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $28,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,062 shares in the company, valued at $477,874.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

OmniAb Company Profile

Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II entered in definitive merger agreement with Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Featured Stories

