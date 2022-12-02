Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Short Interest Up 20.7% in November

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 852,400 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the October 31st total of 706,200 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 77,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. Oncorus has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $6.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ONCR shares. Chardan Capital cut shares of Oncorus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Oncorus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONCR. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 139.0% in the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 59,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 106.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 62,985 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncorus in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 1,144.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 161,432 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncorus in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

