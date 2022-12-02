ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.02-$4.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim cut shares of ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ONE Gas from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.40.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OGS traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.02. 7,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,033. ONE Gas has a one year low of $64.73 and a one year high of $92.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.57 and a 200 day moving average of $80.54. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.87.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $359.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.05 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.31%.

Insider Transactions at ONE Gas

In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $61,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,255.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Gas

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in ONE Gas by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $422,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 34.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.