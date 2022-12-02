ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Position Lifted by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OKE. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

NYSE:OKE opened at $67.20 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.76 and a 200-day moving average of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 103.89%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

