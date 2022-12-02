Ontology Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.33 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $164.35 million and approximately $13.33 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001103 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ontology has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

