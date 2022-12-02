Ontology (ONT) Price Up 4.8% This Week

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 2nd. In the last week, Ontology has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $165.34 million and approximately $13.66 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001106 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,295.76 or 0.07588766 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00037474 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00079556 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00060599 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000381 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00025029 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

