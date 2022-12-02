Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Optiva from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Optiva Price Performance

Shares of RKNEF remained flat at $12.82 during trading hours on Friday. Optiva has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $24.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.96.

About Optiva

Optiva Inc provides cloud-native monetization and revenue management software to communication service providers (CSP) in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, and the Pacific Rim. The company's monetization products enable real-time charging, rating, billing, product catalog, policy management, and customer care for any digital services of a CSP.

