Orbler Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Orbler has a market cap of $3.18 billion and approximately $2.08 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbler token can now be bought for about $15.63 or 0.00091732 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orbler has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

About Orbler

Orbler’s launch date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io.

Buying and Selling Orbler

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbler using one of the exchanges listed above.

