O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Short Interest Update

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 978,100 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the October 31st total of 817,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 481,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $865.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $819.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $858.41. 363,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $785.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $709.44. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $870.92.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 32.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 760 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $570,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total value of $3,912,727.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,084.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,827 shares of company stock valued at $20,585,843 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

