Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Issues Earnings Results

Organto Foods (CVE:OGO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$4.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.00 million.

Organto Foods Trading Up 36.8 %

CVE OGO traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,175,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,149. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.69 million and a P/E ratio of -3.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.10. Organto Foods has a 1-year low of C$0.07 and a 1-year high of C$0.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steve Bromley acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,451,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$945,133.30.

About Organto Foods

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and value-added fruit and vegetable products. Its products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, fine beans, ginger, herbs, mangetout, mango, limes, passion fruit, raspberries, sugar snaps and other products, as well as convenience and to-go, vegetables mix, and meal kit under the I AM Organic and Fresh Organic Choice brands.

