Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Short Interest Update

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,100 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the October 31st total of 132,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORRF. StockNews.com downgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORRF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 66.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Stock Up 0.7 %

Orrstown Financial Services Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:ORRF traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.13. 13,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,896. Orrstown Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.64. The company has a market capitalization of $289.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

