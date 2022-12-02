Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Upgraded by Siebert Williams Shank to “Hold”

Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $63.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OTTR. StockNews.com cut shares of Otter Tail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Otter Tail from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Otter Tail Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $58.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.82. Otter Tail has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $82.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.412 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.54%.

In other news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $112,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,574.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Otter Tail

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTTR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,010,000 after purchasing an additional 40,420 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 23,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 56,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 35,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Featured Stories

