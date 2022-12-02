Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) Short Interest Down 20.0% in November

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 438,700 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 548,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,387.0 days.

OTCMKTS OUTFF remained flat at $3.48 during trading hours on Friday. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $3.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Outokumpu Oyj from €7.00 ($7.22) to €6.50 ($6.70) in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

