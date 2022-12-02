PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Short Interest Up 25.2% in November

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the October 31st total of 3,260,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR
In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $1,331,203.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,845.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $1,331,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,845.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $2,778,533.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,092,447.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,381 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACCAR
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 30.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,024,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,872,000 after buying an additional 273,389 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 99,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,771,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 80,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth about $637,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PACCAR Price Performance
Shares of PACCAR stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $105.79. 2,040,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.66. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $77.00 and a 52 week high of $107.18.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.20. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PACCAR will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PACCAR Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.81%.
About PACCAR
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
