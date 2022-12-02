PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Short Interest Up 25.2% in November

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the October 31st total of 3,260,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $1,331,203.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,845.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $1,331,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,845.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $2,778,533.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,092,447.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,381 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACCAR

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 30.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,024,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,872,000 after buying an additional 273,389 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 99,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,771,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 80,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth about $637,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PACCAR Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCAR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PACCAR from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.60.

Shares of PACCAR stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $105.79. 2,040,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.66. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $77.00 and a 52 week high of $107.18.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.20. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PACCAR will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.81%.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.