PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Craig Hallum

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Craig Hallum to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.12.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PagerDuty Stock Up 5.1 %

NYSE PD traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,645,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,288. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.68. PagerDuty has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Insider Transactions at PagerDuty

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.22 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 45.04% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $31,925.28. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 427,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,028,382.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $31,925.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 427,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,028,382.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 11,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $284,465.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 418,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,472,752.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,689 shares of company stock worth $890,298. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagerDuty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the second quarter worth $85,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 15.2% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at about $377,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the first quarter worth about $3,925,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the first quarter worth about $490,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.