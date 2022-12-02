Palmer Brown Sells 2,806 Shares of Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Stock

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Rating) insider Palmer Brown sold 2,806 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,880 ($22.49), for a total value of £52,752.80 ($63,108.98).

Compass Group Stock Performance

CPG traded down GBX 3.63 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,862.87 ($22.29). 2,500,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,392,425. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,962.70. Compass Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 1,479.50 ($17.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,970.50 ($23.57). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,831.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,825.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.59.

Compass Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 22.10 ($0.26) per share. This is a positive change from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $9.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. Compass Group’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Compass Group Company Profile

CPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 2,000 ($23.93) to GBX 2,150 ($25.72) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,940 ($23.21) to GBX 1,990 ($23.81) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.12) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,965 ($23.51).

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

