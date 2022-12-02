Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Sold by Eschler Asset Management LLP

Eschler Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 575,000 shares during the period. Pan American Silver accounts for about 5.0% of Eschler Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Eschler Asset Management LLP owned 0.06% of Pan American Silver worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 218.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

PAAS stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average is $17.97.

Pan American Silver Cuts Dividend

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $338.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.58 million. On average, research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -53.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PAAS. TheStreet lowered Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.10.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

