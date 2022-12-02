Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Daniel J. Dalton Sells 2,486 Shares

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 2,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $53,449.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,987. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Parke Bancorp Stock Performance

Parke Bancorp stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.45. The company had a trading volume of 27,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.13. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $25.85.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 176.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 7,141.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 38,091.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Parke Bancorp

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parke Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

