Partners Group Holding AG Grows Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Partners Group Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 847,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361,204 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG owned 0.22% of Owl Rock Capital worth $10,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Owl Rock Capital

In other news, VP Alexis Maged acquired 29,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $385,030.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,139.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Owl Rock Capital Stock Down 0.2 %

Owl Rock Capital Increases Dividend

NYSE:ORCC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.80. The stock had a trading volume of 16,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,143. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $15.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.57. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Owl Rock Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owl Rock Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

About Owl Rock Capital

(Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.