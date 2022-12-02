Partners Group Holding AG Purchases 9,965 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Partners Group Holding AG boosted its stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,771 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares during the quarter. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 40.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,473 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in 3D Systems by 6.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,918 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in 3D Systems by 141.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,551 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 22,571 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in 3D Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 264,974 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at 3D Systems

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $68,076.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,383.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 10,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,219.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 6,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $68,076.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,383.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3D Systems Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of DDD stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $10.04. 8,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,101. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87. 3D Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised 3D Systems to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

3D Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.