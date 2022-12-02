Partners Group Holding AG Raises Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Partners Group Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,750 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,736 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,434 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 178,053 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $16,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,632 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,986 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after acquiring an additional 11,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on Expedia Group to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.68.

Expedia Group stock traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.00. 24,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,579,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.43. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.53. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.02 and a 12-month high of $217.72.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,510.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

