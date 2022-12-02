Partners Group Holding AG Sells 13,321 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Partners Group Holding AG reduced its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 854,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,321 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up about 2.3% of Partners Group Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Partners Group Holding AG owned 0.10% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $39,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eschler Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth $237,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,190,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $471,705,000 after acquiring an additional 597,379 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.0% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth $421,000. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 2.5 %

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

Shares of KKR stock traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $51.26. The stock had a trading volume of 38,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,013. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.63 and a 200 day moving average of $50.17. The stock has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $78.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -98.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,191.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also

