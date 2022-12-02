Partners Group Holding AG Sells 3,565 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Partners Group Holding AG decreased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 680,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for 1.7% of Partners Group Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $28,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 434.8% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 136.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENB. National Bank Financial cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $40.71. 101,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,556,743. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.75%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

