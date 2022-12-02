Partners Group Holding AG Sells 682 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Partners Group Holding AG lessened its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 401.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Trading Down 1.5 %

GPN traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.00. 51,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,660,502. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.61. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.99 and a 52-week high of $153.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 463.79, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.48. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 454.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPN. BNP Paribas downgraded Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,405,158.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

