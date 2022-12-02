Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAOU) Short Interest Down 33.3% in November

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAOU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

PLAOU traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.27. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,299. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,509,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 13.0% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $7,553,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,521,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,172,000.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Company Profile

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the healthcare, food and beverage, logistics, agribusiness, education, and financial services sectors primarily in Latin America.

