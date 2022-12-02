Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Mendel Money Management

Mendel Money Management cut its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Paychex by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Paychex by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in shares of Paychex by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Paychex by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAYX. Cowen raised their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.45.

PAYX opened at $124.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.58. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 79.60%.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

