Payfare (TSE:PAY) Trading Down 1.5%

Payfare Inc. (TSE:PAY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$4.55 and last traded at C$4.63. Approximately 50,531 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 89,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.70.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Payfare from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
Payfare Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$216.70 million and a PE ratio of -13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.08.
About Payfare
Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payment and digital banking solutions to gig economy workers in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company offers PayFare, a platform that provides access to earnings, as well as banking services, such as ATM withdrawals, funds transfers, bill payments, and savings wallets.
