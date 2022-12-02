Pennon Group Plc (PNN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 12.96 on April 5th

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.96 ($0.16) per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Pennon Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of PNN opened at GBX 956 ($11.44) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 18,790.00. Pennon Group has a one year low of GBX 735 ($8.79) and a one year high of GBX 1,223 ($14.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 860.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 948.34.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PNN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 1,050 ($12.56) to GBX 975 ($11.66) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Pennon Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.16) to GBX 880 ($10.53) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pennon Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,100.83 ($13.17).

In other Pennon Group news, insider Susan Davy acquired 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 9,038 ($108.12) per share, with a total value of £1,536.46 ($1,838.09).

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

