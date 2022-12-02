PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Short Interest Update

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the October 31st total of 3,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 501,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFSI. StockNews.com began coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.
In other news, insider Derek Stark sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $403,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anne Mccallion sold 7,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $430,719.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,715.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Stark sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $403,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,025,321. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.
PFSI traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $59.19. The company had a trading volume of 253,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,820. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.40. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $71.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.41.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.64%.
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.
