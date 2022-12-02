PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Short Interest Update

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the October 31st total of 3,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 501,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFSI. StockNews.com began coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

In other news, insider Derek Stark sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $403,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anne Mccallion sold 7,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $430,719.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,715.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Stark sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $403,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,025,321. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 14,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1.5% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 21,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

PFSI traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $59.19. The company had a trading volume of 253,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,820. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.40. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $71.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

