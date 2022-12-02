Pensana Plc (OTCMKTS:PNSPF) Short Interest Up 16.9% in November

Pensana Plc (OTCMKTS:PNSPF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the October 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Liberum Capital began coverage on Pensana in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Pensana Price Performance
