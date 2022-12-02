Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Acquires New Stake in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 25,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CION Investment by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management grew its stake in CION Investment by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in CION Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CION Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in CION Investment by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CION Investment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CION Investment from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

CION Investment Price Performance

CION Investment Announces Dividend

NYSE CION opened at $10.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.53. CION Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $15.09. The company has a market capitalization of $565.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Keith S. Franz bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,500 shares in the company, valued at $555,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About CION Investment

(Get Rating)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.