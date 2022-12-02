Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Acquires New Stake in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 25,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CION Investment by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management grew its stake in CION Investment by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in CION Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CION Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in CION Investment by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CION Investment from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
CION Investment Price Performance
CION Investment Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.00%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Keith S. Franz bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,500 shares in the company, valued at $555,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
About CION Investment
CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CION Investment (CION)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.