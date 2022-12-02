Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 5,410 ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPRO. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the first quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the first quarter worth $51,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the second quarter worth $70,000. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the first quarter worth $78,000.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:UPRO opened at $39.93 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 12 month low of $25.94 and a 12 month high of $78.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.15.

