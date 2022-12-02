Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Purchases 5,866 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 14.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 55.8% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 15,139 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 7.5% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 72,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 10.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 14,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 0.4 %

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

NYSE CCL opened at $9.97 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $23.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.86.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Further Reading

